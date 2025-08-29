Subscribe
Photos: Darren Till and Luke Rockhold kept apart at Misfits Boxing 22 final presser

Darren Till faces fellow former UFC fighter Luke Rockhold in a boxing match this Saturday in Manchester

By Parviz Iskenderov
Darren Till during the Misfits Boxing 22 press conference
Darren Till during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold previewed their bout at the final press conference as they approach their matchup. The contest headlines Misfits Boxing 22, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday, August 30. The two former MMA fighters clash for the inaugural MFB bridgerweight title.

Following a trade of verbal insults, there was no actual face-off. Till and Rockhold were separated, with around 10 security guards involved to keep them apart.

The press conference at Manchester Central also featured co-main event fighters Nathaniel Bustamante (aka Salt Papi) and former MMA fighter Tony Ferguson. They meet for the interim MFB middleweight title.

Joey Essex and Numeiro faced off ahead of their middleweight showdown. Ty Mitchell and Sean Hemphill also squared off ahead of their super middleweight battle.

Also in attendance at the press conference were other fighters featured on the Misfits Boxing 22 card, including Dillon Danis, Carla Jade, and Amadeusz Ferrari, as well as KSI, Conor Benn, and others.

Darren Till
Darren Till during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Darren Till and Luke Rockhold
Darren Till and Luke Rockhold during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Darren Till and Luke Rockhold
Darren Till and Luke Rockhold during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Darren Till and Luke Rockhold
Darren Till and Luke Rockhold during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Darren Till and Luke Rockhold
Darren Till and Luke Rockhold during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Luke Rockhold and Darren Till
Luke Rockhold and Darren Till during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Darren Till
Darren Till during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
KSI
KSI during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Tony Ferguson, KSI, and Salt Papi
Tony Ferguson, KSI, and Salt Papi during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Carla Jade during the Misfits Boxing 22 press conference
Carla Jade during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Amadeusz Ferrari
Amadeusz Ferrari during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Joey Essex and Numeiro face off during the Misfits Boxing 22 press conference
Joey Essex and Numeiro during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Ty Mitchell
Ty Mitchell during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Sean Hemphill and Ty Mitchell face off during the Misfits Boxing 22 press conference
Sean Hemphill and Ty Mitchell during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Conor Benn
Conor Benn during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Dillon Danis during the Misfits Boxing 22 press conference
Dillon Danis during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Dillon Danis, Tony Ferguson, and Darren Till
Dillon Danis, Tony Ferguson, and Darren Till during the press conference at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2025 | Misfits Boxing

The final press conference preceded the Misfits Boxing 22 weigh-ins, which round out Fight Week activities in the lead-up to Fight Night.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

