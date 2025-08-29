Photos: Darren Till and Luke Rockhold kept apart at Misfits Boxing 22 final presser

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold previewed their bout at the final press conference as they approach their matchup. The contest headlines Misfits Boxing 22, live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday, August 30. The two former MMA fighters clash for the inaugural MFB bridgerweight title.

Following a trade of verbal insults, there was no actual face-off. Till and Rockhold were separated, with around 10 security guards involved to keep them apart.

The press conference at Manchester Central also featured co-main event fighters Nathaniel Bustamante (aka Salt Papi) and former MMA fighter Tony Ferguson. They meet for the interim MFB middleweight title.

Joey Essex and Numeiro faced off ahead of their middleweight showdown. Ty Mitchell and Sean Hemphill also squared off ahead of their super middleweight battle.

Also in attendance at the press conference were other fighters featured on the Misfits Boxing 22 card, including Dillon Danis, Carla Jade, and Amadeusz Ferrari, as well as KSI, Conor Benn, and others.

Darren Till

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold and Darren Till

Darren Till

Tony Ferguson

KSI

Tony Ferguson, KSI, and Salt Papi

Carla Jade

Amadeusz Ferrari

Joey Essex and Numeiro

Ty Mitchell

Sean Hemphill and Ty Mitchell

Conor Benn

Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis, Tony Ferguson, and Darren Till

The final press conference preceded the Misfits Boxing 22 weigh-ins, which round out Fight Week activities in the lead-up to Fight Night.