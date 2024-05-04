Photos: Canelo Alvarez, Jaime Munguia & undercard fighters tip the scales

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jaime Munguia tipped the scales and went face to face one last time ahead of their highly anticipated bout. The undisputed super middleweight champion and undefeated former world champion square off in the all-Mexican clash on May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The contest tops a four-fight PPV card, highlighting Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Both fighters successfully made the required 168-pound championship limit and are eligible for the title. The world championship showdown is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The Guadalajara, Jalisco native Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KO), who makes the fourth defense of his title, came in at 166.8 lbs. Challenger Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California was 167.4 lbs.

San Antonio’s interim WBC welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) and challenger Fabian Andres Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs) of Argentina were also on weight for their bout. Barrios weighed-in at 146.6 lbs. Maidana showed 146.2 lbs.

Interim WBC featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas declared 125.4 lbs for his title defense. His opponent Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) came in at 128.6 lbs, missing the required 126 lbs championship limit by 2.6 lbs. The former world champion of Las Vegas cannot take the belt in case of his victory.

Lithuanian WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) and two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Venezuela made it official for their bout that serves as the main card opener. The fighters were 146.6 lbs and 146.8 lbs, respectively.

Jesus Ramos (20-1, 16 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona weighed-in at 156.6 lbs for his 10-round bout against Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (34-2, 33 KOs) of Venezuela, who showed 153.6 lbs. The welterweight matchup headlines Canelo vs Munguia prelims.

Vito Mielnicki Jr (17-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey and Ronald Cruz (19-3-1, 12 KOs) of Los Angeles were 153.6 lbs and 152.2 lbs, respectively. The 10-round welterweight bout kicks off the preliminary action.

The fighters featured on the non-televised undercard also made weight for their respective bouts.