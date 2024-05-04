Video: Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia free prelims

The two-fight Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia free preliminary card leads to the PPV action live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4. On the top of prelims, Jesus Ramos (20-1, 16 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona goes up against Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (34-2, 33 KOs) of Venezuela.

Also on the card, Vito Mielnicki Jr (17-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey faces Ronald Cruz (19-3-1, 12 KOs) of Los Angeles. Both bouts are scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

In the main event live on pay-per-view, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his undisputed 168-pound title against fellow-Mexican undefeated former world champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs). In the co-main event, San Antonio’s interim WBC 147-pound champion Mario Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) defends his belt against Fabian Andres Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs) of Argentina.