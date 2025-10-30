Photos: Buatsi ready for ‘must win’ fight against Parker

Joshua Buatsi and Zach Parker previewed their fight and faced off at the final press conference. The two fighters square off atop the Queensberry card this Saturday, November 1, at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Buatsi (19-1, 13 KOs) of Ghana is coming off a decision defeat to Callum Smith on the Bivol vs Beterbiev 2 undercard in February. Ahead of his next fight, the UK-based 32-year-old said he “prepared very hard” for a must-win bout.

“I am excited,” Buatsi said on Thursday. “The first press conference was two or three months out, and I wasn’t that excited, but now we’re less than two days away, so I am ready for it.”

“It is a fight that I know I must win, a fight I have prepared very hard for, and I am looking forward to it.”

“A fighter that is ambitious makes him dangerous. Parker seems very ambitious, so he will be a dangerous fighter. It is for me to go in there and handle business.”

“I wouldn’t say I am looking to send out any reminders, I am looking to win.”

‘Must-win fight for both of us’

Parker (26-1, 18 KOs) is riding a four-fight winning streak since his defeat to John Ryder three years ago. The 31-year-old Englishman said he is “hungry” and “can knock anyone out.”

“This is a massive fight, and a thousand other boxers would jump at the chance to be here at this place,” Parker said. “I am really looking forward to it. I’ve put a lot into this training camp to headline in Manchester, live on DAZN. I am buzzing for it.”

Commenting on Buatsi being the favorite, Parker said, “It is all just outside noise, it doesn’t affect me whatsoever. I’ve just got to go in and do a job.”

“It is obviously a new weight class for me, and I have only boxed once at it, but I feel like I have properly grown into it. I was a massive super middleweight, and it is easier to make the weight now with another half stone.”

“Looking at this whole card, it is a massive division at the minute, especially in Britain, and there is no better place to be than Queensberry.”

“I believe I can knock anyone out if I land with the shots I think I can land with. Not just Joshua Buatsi – any of these guys up here. But, if it comes to a 12-round fight, I am ready for that as well.”

“Like I say, I have put a lot into training, and I am hungry – I am really hungry. I’ve got another baby on the way, and I need to provide for my family.”

“I think it is a must-win fight for both of us. The winner goes on to fight in massive fights.”

On Buatsi vs Parker undercard