Photos: Ben Whittaker and Benjamin Gavazi face off at press conference

Ben Whittaker and Benjamin Gavazi previewed their bout and faced off at the final press conference. The two fighters clash this Saturday, November 29, at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, England.

Whittaker (9-0-1, 6 KOs) of England and Gavazi (19-1, 13 KOs) of Germany battle for the vacant WBC “Silver” light heavyweight title. David Benavidez is the current WBC light heavyweight champion, having stopped Anthony Yarde last Saturday.

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Undefeated 28-year-old Olympic silver medalist Whittaker is targeting his second win of the year after stopping Liam Cameron in their rematch in April.

Once-beaten 30-year-old Gavazi aims for his 20th win in a row following a TKO over Branimir Malenica last December.

Ben Whittaker during the final press conference in Birmingham, England, on November 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Benjamin Gavazi during the final press conference in Birmingham, England, on November 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ben Whittaker and Benjamin Gavazi face off during the final press conference in Birmingham, England, on November 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ben Whittaker and Benjamin Gavazi face off during the final press conference in Birmingham, England, on November 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ben Whittaker and Benjamin Gavazi during the final press conference in Birmingham, England, on November 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ben Whittaker and Benjamin Gavazi during the final press conference in Birmingham, England, on November 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

On Whittaker vs Gavazi undercard

The press conference also highlighted the fighters on the Whittaker vs Gavazi undercard.

Cameron Vuong (9-0, 4 KOs) of England faces Gavin Gwynne (18-4-1, 5 KOs) of Wales at super lightweight.

A middleweight matchup pits Aaron Bowen (7-0, 5 KOs) against Tom Cowling (14-1, 4 KOs). The contest is set to crown the new Midlands Area champion, with the vacant title at stake.

An all-British super bantamweight bout features former UFC fighter Molly McCann (1-0, 1 KO) against Ebonie Cotton (1-0).

Ibraheem Sulaimaan (9-0, 4 KOs) and Nico Ogbeide (6-1-1) meet for the vacant Midlands Area super featherweight title.

Additionally, Manchester’s Zelfa Barrett (33-3, 18 KOs) and Liam Dillon (15-4-1, 3 KOs) of London go head-to-head at lightweight.

Cameron Vuong and Gavin Gwynne face off during the final press conference in Birmingham, England, on November 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Molly McCann and Ebonie Cotton during the final press conference in Birmingham, England, on November 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ibraheem Sulaimaan and Nico Ogbeide during the final press conference in Birmingham, England, on November 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Aaron Bowen and Tom Cowling during the final press conference in Birmingham, England, on November 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Zelfa Barrett and Liam Dillon during the final press conference in Birmingham, England, on November 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The event is also expected to feature a featherweight bout between Manchester’s Alfie Middlemiss (4-0) and Engel Gomez (9-53-3, 4 KOs) of Nicaragua.