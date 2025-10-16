Subscribe
Ben Whittaker faces Benjamin Gavazi in Birmingham in late November

Ben Whittaker and Benjamin Gavazi clash for the WBC "Silver" light heavyweight title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ben Whittaker celebrates his victory in his boxing bout
Ben Whittaker celebrates his victory over Liam Cameron during their rematch at bp pulse LIVE Arena in Birmingham, England, on April 20, 2025. Photo by Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker is set for his next fight against Benjamin Gavazi at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, England, on November 29. The two fighters clash for the vacant WBC “Silver” light heavyweight title. The contest headlines Matchroom Boxing’s event, live on DAZN.

Unbeaten 28-year-old Whittaker (9-0-1, 6 KOs) of England is coming off a second-round stoppage victory over Liam Cameron in their rematch in April. Once-beaten 30-year-old Gavazi (19-1, 13 KOs) of Germany makes his return to the ring after stopping Branimir Malenica in the 10th round last December.

Whittaker and Gavazi are scheduled to preview their bout and come face-to-face for the first time at a launch press conference this Friday at Landing Forty Two in London.

David Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, is the current WBC “Full” champion at 175 lbs.

“Ben Whittaker is the greatest signing any promoter in the world could have made,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “And he levels up from the get-go with a major title shot in front of his home fans in Birmingham on what is another unmissable card, stacked with huge fights.”

In the co-feature, Cameron Vuong (9-0, 4 KOs) meets Gavin Gwynne (18-4-1, 5 KOs) in their super lightweight rematch. Vuong defeated Gwynne by unanimous decision in their first fight last November on the Edwards vs Yafai undercard.

In other bouts:

  • Aaron Bowen (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Tom Cowling (14-1, 4 KOs), middleweight
  • Molly McCann (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Ebonie Cotton (1-0), super bantamweight
  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA, featherweight
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

