Catterall vs Barboza Jr results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Jack Catterall faces Arnold Barboza Jr. live on DAZN on February 15 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The pair battle for the vacant interim WBO title at super lightweight. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

31-year-old English southpaw and former title challenger Jack Catterall (30-1, 13 KOs) is riding a four-fight winning streak after defeating former champions Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor last year. Undefeated 33-year-old contender Arnold Barboza Jr. (31-0, 11 KOs) from Long Beach, CA bested former champion Jose Carlos Ramirez last November, securing his third win of 2024.

In the 12-round co-feature at super featherweight, Reece Bellotti (19-5, 14 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth titles against Michael Gomez Jr. (21-1, 6 KOs). Also on the card, Pat McCormack (6-0, 4 KOs) and Robbie Davies Jr. (24-5, 15 KOs) clash in a 10-rounder for the WBA Intercontinental welterweight belt. The main card opener is a 10-round super featherweight bout between Zelfa Barrett (31-2, 17 KOs) and James Dickens (34-5, 14 KOs).

Among the Catterall vs Barboza prelims, local Conner Tudsbury makes his pro boxing debut in a six-round light heavyweight showdown with Sadaam Moamed Da Silva Caetano (7-5, 5 KOs) of Belgium, by way of Angola. William Crolla (6-0, 5 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance in a six-round super welterweight bout against Ayoub Zakari (5-7-1) of Spain.

Aqib Fiaz (12-1, 1 KO) of England and Lydon Chircop (7-2, 4 KOs) of Malta go head-to-head in a six-rounder at lightweight. The event opener is a four-round featherweight matchup between Alfie Middlemiss (1-0) and Caine Singh (1-5-2).

Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr results

Get Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT)

Jack Catterall vs. Arnold Barboza Jr

Reece Bellotti vs. Michael Gomez Jnr

Pat McCormack vs. Robbie Davies Jr

Zelfa Barrett vs. Jazza Dickens

Prelims (12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm GMT)