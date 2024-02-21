Subscribe
PFL Regular Season 2024 set with three events in April

2024 PFL Regular Season across six weight classes in San Antonio, Las Vegas & Chicago

By Parviz Iskenderov
PFL 2024 Regular Season kicks off in April
Dakota Ditcheva | PFL MMA

Three MMA events have been scheduled for PFL 2024 Regular Season in April. The fight cards are held in San Antonio, Las Vegas and Chicago.

PFL 1 on Thursday, April 4 takes place at Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas. The fight card features the bouts in the heavyweight and women’s flyweight classes. Among the participants, British 2023 PFL Europe champion Dakota Ditcheva and Bellator women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche of the U.S. Also in action, Croatian heavyweight Ante Delija and former interim Bellator heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky.

PFL 2 features the bouts in the light heavyweight and lightweight divisions live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Friday, April 12. Among the participants, 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay, PFL Europe light heavyweight champion Jakob Nedoh and former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis. Plus, former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull and lightweight Clay Collard.

PFL 3 airs live from Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Friday, April 19. The event features the bouts in the welterweight and featherweight classes. The list of participants includes former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov, undefeated welterweight Magomed Umalatov, 2023 PFL featherweight champion Jesus Pinedo and undefeated featherweight Timur Khizriev.

Other bouts are expected to join the cards shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

