Eblen vs Battle headlines PFL Pittsburgh in March – Tickets

The middleweight bout between Johnny Eblen and Bryan Battle headlines the PFL fight card at the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh on March 28. The event airs live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, with tickets available via Ticketmaster at the end of January.

Former Bellator champion Eblen (16-1) of Des Moines, Iowa, is coming off a fifth-round submission loss to Costello van Steenis at PFL Africa last July. Battle (12-2, 1 NC) of Springfield, Missouri, earned a split decision over Randy Brown in late 2024, securing his second consecutive victory in his final UFC fight.

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Kasanganay faces Rosta in co-main event

The co-main event features Impa Kasanganay against Dalton Rosta, also at middleweight.

2023 PFL light heavyweight tournament champion Kasanganay (19-6) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, returned to winning ways last August with a third-round TKO victory over Andrew Sanchez. Rosta (11-2) of New Castle, Pennsylvania, lost his previous bout at the same event, falling to Fabian Edwards by third-round knockout in the 2025 PFL World Tournament Final.

Where to buy tickets for PFL Pittsburgh

Tickets for PFL: Eblen vs Battle can be purchased through Ticketmaster. According to the announcement the promotion made on Tuesday, the pre-sale starts on Tuesday, January 27, at 10:00 a.m. ET, followed by the general on-sale on Thursday, January 29, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

“The PFL is excited to make its debut in one of the most passionate and storied sports towns in America when we visit Pittsburgh,” said PFL CEO John Martin. “This city has a deep-rooted sports culture and fans who consistently show up and support their teams at the highest level.”

“Bringing the PFL to Pittsburgh marks a major milestone for us, and it’s especially meaningful as it will be the city’s first MMA show in nearly 10 years. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable night of world-class mixed martial arts and introducing the PFL experience to a fanbase that truly appreciates elite competition.”

Other bouts featured on the PFL Pittsburgh fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.