PFL 4 Uncasville results: Moldavsky vs Vassell

PFL 4 Uncasville airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, June 13. The fight card continues Regular Season 2024 featuring a series of MMA bouts in the heavyweight and women’s flyweight classes.

In the main event, heavyweight Valentin Moldavsky (13-3) takes on Linton Vassell (24-9) of the UK. In the co-main event, Dakota Ditcheva (11-0) of England and Chelsea Hackett (4-2-1) of Australia battle it out at women’s flyweight.

Also on the card, Thiago Santos (22-12) of Brazil and Denis Goltsov (33-8) clash at heavyweight. Plus, Liz Carmouche (21-7) of Lafayette, Louisiana and Kana Watanabe (13-2-1) of Japan go head to head at women’s flyweight.

PFL 4 Uncasville live stream

MMA fans in the U.S. can stream PFL 4 Uncasville ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for at Thursday, June 13 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, following the prelims kicking off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

In the UK, PFL 4 live stream is available on DAZN. The main card starts on Friday, June 14 at 2 am BST, following the prelims beginning on Thursday, June 13 at 10:30 pm BST.

PFL 4 Uncasville results

Get PFL 4 Uncasville: Moldavsky vs Vassell full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Chelsea Hackett

Denis Goltsov vs. Thiago Santos

Liz Carmouche vs. Kana Watanabe

Preliminary card