PFL 4 Uncasville results: Moldavsky vs Vassell

PFL 4: Regular Season 2024 live results from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT

By Parviz Iskenderov
Valentin Moldavsky faces Linton Vassell at PFL 4 Uncasville
Valentin Moldavsky and Linton Vassell go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at PFL 4: Regular Season 2024 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, USA on June 13, 2024 | PFL
Table of contents

PFL 4 Uncasville airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, June 13. The fight card continues Regular Season 2024 featuring a series of MMA bouts in the heavyweight and women’s flyweight classes.

In the main event, heavyweight Valentin Moldavsky (13-3) takes on Linton Vassell (24-9) of the UK. In the co-main event, Dakota Ditcheva (11-0) of England and Chelsea Hackett (4-2-1) of Australia battle it out at women’s flyweight.

Also on the card, Thiago Santos (22-12) of Brazil and Denis Goltsov (33-8) clash at heavyweight. Plus, Liz Carmouche (21-7) of Lafayette, Louisiana and Kana Watanabe (13-2-1) of Japan go head to head at women’s flyweight.

PFL 4 Uncasville live stream

MMA fans in the U.S. can stream PFL 4 Uncasville ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for at Thursday, June 13 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, following the prelims kicking off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

In the UK, PFL 4 live stream is available on DAZN. The main card starts on Friday, June 14 at 2 am BST, following the prelims beginning on Thursday, June 13 at 10:30 pm BST.

PFL 4 Uncasville results

Get PFL 4 Uncasville: Moldavsky vs Vassell full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell
  • Dakota Ditcheva vs. Chelsea Hackett
  • Denis Goltsov vs. Thiago Santos
  • Liz Carmouche vs. Kana Watanabe

Preliminary card

  • Taila Santos vs. Jena Bishop
  • Oleg Popov vs. Davion Franklin
  • Marcelo Golm vs. Tyrell Fortune
  • Ilara Joanne vs. Shanna Young
  • Danilo Marques vs. Timothy Johnson
  • Juliana Velasquez vs. Lisa Mauldin
  • Sumiko Inaba vs. Saray Orozco
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

