PFL 4 Uncasville results: Moldavsky vs Vassell

PFL 4 Uncasville airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, June 13. The fight card continues Regular Season 2024 featuring a series of MMA bouts in the heavyweight and women’s flyweight classes.
In the main event, heavyweight Valentin Moldavsky (13-3) takes on Linton Vassell (24-9) of the UK. In the co-main event, Dakota Ditcheva (11-0) of England and Chelsea Hackett (4-2-1) of Australia battle it out at women’s flyweight.
Also on the card, Thiago Santos (22-12) of Brazil and Denis Goltsov (33-8) clash at heavyweight. Plus, Liz Carmouche (21-7) of Lafayette, Louisiana and Kana Watanabe (13-2-1) of Japan go head to head at women’s flyweight.
PFL 4 Uncasville live stream
MMA fans in the U.S. can stream PFL 4 Uncasville ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for at Thursday, June 13 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, following the prelims kicking off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.
In the UK, PFL 4 live stream is available on DAZN. The main card starts on Friday, June 14 at 2 am BST, following the prelims beginning on Thursday, June 13 at 10:30 pm BST.
PFL 4 Uncasville results
Get PFL 4 Uncasville: Moldavsky vs Vassell full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell
- Dakota Ditcheva vs. Chelsea Hackett
- Denis Goltsov vs. Thiago Santos
- Liz Carmouche vs. Kana Watanabe
Preliminary card
- Taila Santos vs. Jena Bishop
- Oleg Popov vs. Davion Franklin
- Marcelo Golm vs. Tyrell Fortune
- Ilara Joanne vs. Shanna Young
- Danilo Marques vs. Timothy Johnson
- Juliana Velasquez vs. Lisa Mauldin
- Sumiko Inaba vs. Saray Orozco