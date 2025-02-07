Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford reported as ‘now canceled’

The bout between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford is a no-go. The super middleweight contest, rumored to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in mid-September, has been canceled.

Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs), who currently holds the unified WBA, WBC, and WBO 168-pound belts, is still expected to make his ring appearance on Cinco de Mayo weekend. Cuban IBF super middleweight champion William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) and French-Cameroonian contender Christian Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) were recently reported as two potential opponents for May 3.

In early February, it was reported that Canelo and Crawford were “in the process of finalizing a deal.” On Thursday, Ring Magazine reported that the matchup “is now off.”

In addition, it was recently reported that there was “already an agreement” for Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio to take on Canelo. The date and location are unclear, with a July 5th date in New York posted on social media.

The next fight for Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), who currently holds the WBA super welterweight title, as well as the interim WBO 154 lbs belt, is yet to be determined. The four-division champion from Omaha, NE, was expected to once again move up in weight and challenge Canelo for the 168-pound crown.