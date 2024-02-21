Padraig McCrory: I’m definitely Edgar Berlanga’s hardest fight

Undefeated Padraig McCrory goes up against unbeaten Edgar Berlanga live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, February 24. The pair squares off in the main event bout scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.

Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland makes his U.S. debut. The 35-year-old is confident in his victory and eyes the fights against the likes of Jaime Munguia, Diego Pacheco, Canelo Alvarez.

Edgar Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Jason Quigley last June in New York. The 26-year-old Brooklyn native is also sure in his victorious outcome, previously mentioning the same names of the 168-pound roster.

“I know that I am one punch away from changing my life,” McCrory said. “If it happens, and I truly believe it is going to, I will go down in Irish boxing history, and on Saturday that’s what is going to happen. I’m so proud of being from Belfast and to go down in history there would mean so much to me.”

Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“Winning this fight changes my life for good, anything that’s happened in the past is irrelevant. My life is great, I’m happily married with three kids, and on Saturday it’s going to get even better. This win opens up massive opportunities, the biggest names, like Jaime Munguia, Diego Pacheco or even Canelo Alvarez. He’s the dream fight for everybody, the money fight, and that’s what awaits me after this fight. He’s looking past me talking about those guys, he’s not worried about me but that’s a big mistake, he’s in for a nightmare.

“I’m definitely his hardest fight. I’m a big 168 and he’s never taken anyone’s ‘0′. He sounds confident but I think it’s all show. He’s trying to convince him self and on Saturday you’ll see that I’m his biggest test. It’s obvious that he has power, he comes with a big punch. Ask anyone and they’ll say he’s strong and has power. I think he is getting a bit better fundamentally, but he isn’t the finished article and I think he needs more time and that’s why they haven’t taken the Munguia fight or the Ryder fight, or any of these big fights. They are trying to get him ready for those big fights and unfortunately, I’m a step too far.

“You’ve seen footage of him getting dropped in fights, in the amateurs and in sparring, so I am visualizing using those moments and putting myself there. It’s a big part of what I am doing, visualizing the win and the feeling. I don’t think the fight goes the distance. I see myself knocking him out, you’ve seen him hurt heavy, and I believe I have the power to do it. People don’t expect me to win, I’m the big underdog, but on Saturday, the world is going to know my name.

“Thank you, Eddie [Hearn], for the opportunity, but you’ve made the wrong decision in picking me. You have big plans for Edgar but unfortunately, I’m going to stop it all from happening. When Katie Taylor comes back to Dublin, put me on there and I’ll fight anyone.”

In the co-feature to Berlanga vs McCrory, Cuban Andy Cruz (2-0, 1 KO) faces Mexican Brayan Zamarippa (14-2, 5 KOs). The contest is scheduled to 10 rounds at lightweight. The IBF International and WBA Continental Latin-American titles are at stake.

Among the undercard bouts, unbeaten Shakhram Giyasov (14-0, 9 KOs) takes on Pablo Cesar Cano (35-8-1, 25 KOs) in the WBA welterweight title eliminator. In addition, Antonio Vargas (17-1, 9 KOs) and Jonathan Rodriguez (17-1-1, 7 KOs) meet in the WBA bantamweight title eliminator.