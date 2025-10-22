Subscribe
Pacheco vs Sadjo tickets go on sale as undercard bouts confirmed

Pacheco-Sadjo undercard features Gabriel Flores Jr. against Joe Cordina, Skye Nicolson vs Yuliahn Luna, and more

By Parviz Iskenderov
Diego Pacheco posing with his championship belts after a boxing victory
Diego Pacheco Diego Pacheco posing with his championship belts after his victory over Trevor McCumby at Ford Center in Frisco, TX, on July 19, 2025. Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Tickets are now on sale for the Diego Pacheco vs Kevin Lele Sadjo boxing match at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, CA, on December 13. The two fighters clash in a 10-round super middleweight bout, with the WBC Silver and WBO International titles on the line.

Pacheco vs Sadjo tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Unbeaten 24-year-old Pacheco (20-0, 18 KOs) makes his third ring appearance of the year. The Los Angeles native earned two decision victories over Trevor McCumby on the Rodriguez vs Cafu card in July, and Steven Nelson in January

Undefeated 35-year-old Cameroonian-French Sadjo (26-0, 23 KOs) secured two stoppage wins this year against Martin Ezequiel Bulacio and Habib Ahmed in August and May, respectively.

The bouts featured on the Pacheco vs Sadjo undercard were also confirmed on Tuesday.

Stockton’s Gabriel Flores Jr (27-2, 8 KOs) faces former two-time super featherweight champion Joe Cordina (18-1, 9 KOs) of Cardiff, Wales. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the WBO International lightweight title at stake.

Australia’s former featherweight Skye Nicolson (14-1, 3 KOs) takes on Mexico’s former two-division champion Yuliahn Luna (28-4-1, 4 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with the interim WBC super bantamweight title up for grabs.

Ernesto Mercado (17-0, 16 KOs) of Upland, CA and Mexico’s Antonio Moran (31-7-1, 21 KOs) clash in a 10-rounder for the WBO International super lightweight strap.

Arturo Popoca (16-0-1, 9 KOs) and Cesar Vaca Espinoza (19-2-1, 12 KOs) meet in a 10-round all-Mexican battle at super bantamweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

