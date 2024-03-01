Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford weigh-in video

Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford battle it out for the vacant WBA featherweight title live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, March 2. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Both, Kholmatov (12-0, 11 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey challenge for their first world title. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 126-pound limit.
In the 12-round co-feature, Luis Alberto Lopez defends his IBF 126-pound title against Reiya Abe. Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico makes the third defense of his belt. Abe (25-3-1, 10 KOs) of Japan fights for his first title and makes his U.S. debut.
Get Kholmatov vs Ford full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
Kholmatov vs Ford fight card
- Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBA featherweight title
- Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Reiya Abe, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF featherweight title
- Brian Norman Jr. vs. Janelson Figueroa Bocachica, 10 rounds, welterweight – Norman’s WBO International welterweight title
- Bryce Mills vs. Gerffred Ngayot, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
- Troy Isley vs. Marcos Hernandez, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Rohan Polanco vs. Tarik Zaina, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
- Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, bantamweight
- Nico Ali Walsh vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Brandon Moore vs. Helaman Olguin, 8 rounds, heavyweight