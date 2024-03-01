Subscribe
Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford weigh-in video

Kholmatov vs Ford for vacant WBA featherweight title live from Verona, New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford battle it out for the vacant WBA featherweight title live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, March 2. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Both, Kholmatov (12-0, 11 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey challenge for their first world title. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 126-pound limit.

In the 12-round co-feature, Luis Alberto Lopez defends his IBF 126-pound title against Reiya Abe. Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico makes the third defense of his belt. Abe (25-3-1, 10 KOs) of Japan fights for his first title and makes his U.S. debut.

Get Kholmatov vs Ford full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Kholmatov vs Ford fight card

  • Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBA featherweight title
  • Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Reiya Abe, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF featherweight title
  • Brian Norman Jr. vs. Janelson Figueroa Bocachica, 10 rounds, welterweight – Norman’s WBO International welterweight title
  • Bryce Mills vs. Gerffred Ngayot, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Troy Isley vs. Marcos Hernandez, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Rohan Polanco vs. Tarik Zaina, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Brandon Moore vs. Helaman Olguin, 8 rounds, heavyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

