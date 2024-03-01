Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford weigh-in video

Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford battle it out for the vacant WBA featherweight title live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, March 2. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Both, Kholmatov (12-0, 11 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey challenge for their first world title. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 126-pound limit.

In the 12-round co-feature, Luis Alberto Lopez defends his IBF 126-pound title against Reiya Abe. Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico makes the third defense of his belt. Abe (25-3-1, 10 KOs) of Japan fights for his first title and makes his U.S. debut.

Get Kholmatov vs Ford full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Kholmatov vs Ford fight card