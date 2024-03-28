Subscribe
Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson weigh-in video

Oscar Valdez faces Liam Wilson for interim world title live on ESPN+ from Glendale, Arizona

By Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Valdez and Liam Wilson battle it out for the interim WBO super featherweight title in the main event live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, March 29. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Mexico’s Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) is a former WBC junior bantamweight and WBO featherweight champion. Australian Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) is a former world title challenger. At the final press conference, both expressed the excitement for fighting for the title. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 130-pound championship limit. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, unified WBC and WBA minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles and Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican unified WBO and IBF champion Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) square off for the division’s undisputed title. The championship limit is 105 pounds. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Get Valdez vs Wilson full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Valdez vs Wilson fight card

Main card

  • Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson, 12 rounds, super featherweight
  • Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Estrada’s WBA and WBC titles, Valle’s IBF and WBO titles

Prelims

  • Raymond Muratalla vs. Xolisani Ndongeni, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Lindolfo Delgado vs. Carlos Sanchez, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Richard Torrez Jr vs. Donald Haynesworth, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Sergio Leon Rodriguez vs. Sanny Duversonne, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Emiliano Vargas vs. Nelson Hampton, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Alan Garcia vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Art Barrera Jr vs. Keven Soto, 4 rounds, super lightweight
  • Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Avner Hernandez Molina, 6 rounds, super lightweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

