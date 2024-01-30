Oscar Valdez takes on Liam Wilson in March in Glendale, AZ

Oscar Valdez faces Liam Wilson live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, March 29. Mexico’s two-division world champion and the former title challenger of Australia battle it out at super featherweight. The main event bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Former WBC junior lightweight champion and former WBO featherweight champion Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) is looking to return to winning ways. In his previous outing last August at the same venue, the 33-year-old challenged Emanuel Navarrete for his WBO super featherweight belt, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision.

In May last year, Valdez defeated Adam Lopez by UD. With the victory the native of Nogales, Mexico rebound from his first career defeat, when he lost his WBC 130-pound title by unanimous decision against Shakur Stevenson.

“This fight against Liam Wilson means everything to me,” Oscar Valdez said. “It’s every boxer’s dream to become a world champion, so I have to get past this challenge so I can fight for a world title again. I respect Liam Wilson, but in the ring, I’m going to do everything possible to walk away victorious.”

Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) is riding a two-fight winning streak. The native of Redcliffe, Queensland defeated Jackson Jon England and Carlos Maria Alanis by unanimous decision last December and August, respectively. Last February, the 27-year-old made his U.S. debut in Glendale, AZ, where he fought Navarrete for the vacant WBO super featherweight title. The Australian contender floored the eventual champion in the fourth round, but suffered the defeat via ninth-round TKO.

“Valdez is exactly the fight I wanted and deserve after what I went through against Navarrete,” Liam Wilson said. “The history books show that he beat both of us last year, but this time around we won’t need the officials. Valdez is a good fighter, a tough man, but after what I’ve been through already and what I plan on bringing, I believe he’s going to regret taking this fight.”

In the co-feature to Valdez vs Wilson, Los Angeles’ unified WBA and WBC minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) meets the unified IBF and WBO champion Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) of Nicaragua. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout with the undisputed title on the line.