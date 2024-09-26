Oscar Collazo vs Knockout CP Freshmart for unified 105 lbs title set for Nov in Riyadh

Oscar Collazo is set for his next fight on November 16 against fellow-world champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong aka Knockout CP Freshmart. The squares off in the championship unification with two minimumweight belts on the line. The contest is featured on the card topped by Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith.

Unbeaten WBO champion Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) was initially scheduled to make the fourth defense of his belt against Mexican contender Edwin Cano Hernandez (13-2-1, 4 KOs). The latter was replaced by undefeated Thai Niyomtrong (25-0, 9 KOs), who brings to the ring his WBA strap.

Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo goes through the ropes for the third time in 2024. In his previous outing in July, the 27-year-old southpaw scored a unanimous decision against Gerardo Zapata. In January, the Newark, New Jersey native stopped Reyneris Gutierrez in the third round.

Thammanoon Niyomtrong makes his second ring appearance for the year. The 34-year-old native of Surin, Thailand took a majority decision against Alex Winwood in September, which was his first fight in over two years.

Collazo confirmed his next fight against Knockout CP Freshmart via post on X, following the report by The Ring.

In the main event, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) and Chris Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) battle it out for the unified title at cruiserweight. Mexico’s two-division world champion Ramirez holds the WBA belt. Billam-Smith of England is a WBO champion.