Alberto Puello to face Subriel Matias on Stevenson vs Zepeda undercard

The championship bout between Alberto Puello and Subriel Matias is reportedly set for the undercard of Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda. The event is held on July 12 at a to-be-confirmed venue in New York City. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round contest with the WBC super lightweight title on the line.

Current WBC 140-pound titleholder Puello (24-0, 10 KOs) is coming off a win by split decision against Sandor Martin on the Tank vs Roach undercard in March in Brooklyn. The outing was the Dominican southpaw’s first defense after he landed the interim belt by split decision against Gary Antuanne Russell last June. The Las Vegas-based 30-year-old was promoted to full champion after Devin Haney was declared “WBC World Champion in Recess.”

Former IBF super lightweight champion Matias (22-2, 22 KOs) secured two victories since dropping the strap by unanimous decision to Liam Paro in June 2024. In his previous bout in March, Puerto Rico’s 33-year-old TKO’d Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela in the eighth round, after stopping Roberto Ramirez in the second round last November.

The Alberto Puello vs Subriel Matias showdown was reported by The Ring.

The event is scheduled to see Newark’s WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) defending his title against Mexico’s unbeaten interim titleholder William Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs). Plus, former title challengers, Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) of the UK battle it out in a WBC super middleweight title eliminator.

Additionally, Cuban former two-division champion David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) meets Imam Khataev (10-0, 9 KOs) at light heavyweight.