Oleksandr Usyk to face Daniel Dubois in rematch at Wembley, London in mid-July

The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois is reportedly being finalized to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England on July 12. The pair of heavyweights is expected to run it back following their first fight in Wroclaw, Poland in August 2023.

Unbeaten Ukrainian Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) defeated England’s Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) by knockout in the ninth round, scoring two knockdowns in the eighth and ninth rounds along the way. The controversy in the fight was a punch landed by Dubois in the fifth round that was ruled a low blow, resulting in Usyk going down. Dubois insisted he did not hit Usyk below the belt line.

With the victory, Oleksandr Usyk retained his unified WBA, WBO, and IBF belts. The following May, the 38-year-old defeated Tyson Fury by split decision to claim his WBC title and become the undisputed champion. In their rematch last December, the native of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine scored a unanimous decision and successfully defended the straps.

Daniel Dubois bounced back in late 2023 with a 10th-round TKO against Jarrell Miller. Last year, the 27-year-old native of Greenwich, London stopped Filip Hrgovic in the eighth round in June to take the interim IBF belt, and knocked out Anthony Joshua in the fifth round in September to become full IBF champion, claiming the belt vacated by Usyk.

Dubois was set to defend his IBF heavyweight title against Joseph Parker in February, but the fight was canceled during Fight Week after he fell ill. He was replaced by Martin Bakole, who stepped in on two days’ notice, and was stopped in the second round.

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois at the press conference on August 24, 2023, ahead of their bout at Tarczynski Arena Wrocław in Wrocław, Poland | Piotr Duszczyk

According to The Ring, the rematch pitting two-division undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk and two-time heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois is in the process of being finalized. An official announcement is expected to be made shortly.