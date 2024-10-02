Nick Ball vs Ronny Rios U.S. broadcast & undercard confirmed

The world championship bout between Nick Ball and Ronny Rios joins the boxing schedule for the first week of October 2024. The contest pits the British WBA featherweight titleholder against the challenger of Compton, California.

Ball and Rios battle it out in the main event at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on October 5. The 12-round bout airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S. starting at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT.

Unbeaten Nick Ball (20-0-1, 11 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBA 126 lbs belt. Liverpool’s 27-year-old took the strap in June, dethroning Raymond Ford by split decision.

Ronny Rios (34-4, 17 KOs) previously challenged for a world title twice. The 34-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Rey Vargas in his bid to land WBC super bantamweight belt in August 2017 and was stopped by Murodjon Akhmadaliev in the 12th round of their IBF 122 lbs title fight in June 2022. In his previous outing in April, the Santa Ana-based contender KO’d Nicolas Polanco in the fifth round and returned to winning ways.

In an all-English 12-round co-main event, Henry Turner (13-0, 5 KOs) goes up against Jack Rafferty (23-0, 14 KOs) at super lightweight. The latter brings to the ring his Commonwealth and WBC International Silver belts. In addition, a vacant British title is on the line.

Among other bouts featured on the Ball vs Rios undercard, Liverpool’s Jack Turner (8-0, 7 KOs) and Gonzalo Corinaldesi (5-6-1, 1 KO) of Argentina square off in a six-rounder at bantamweight. As well, Cuban Jadier Herrera (15-0, 13 KOs) and Oliver Flores (31-5-2, 20 KOs) of Nicaragua clash in a 10-rounder for a vacant WBA Intercontinental title at lightweight.

Also on the card an all-British four-round super welterweight bout between Walter Fury (1-0) and Dale Arrowsmith (6-114-5, 1 KO). In addition, local Andrew Cain (12-1, 11 KOs) and Lazaro Casseres (11-1, 4 KOs) of Colombia meet in a 10-rounder for a vacant WBC International Silver strap at bantamweight.