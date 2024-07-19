Cody Garbrandt vs Miles Johns set for UFC event in October

The lightweight bout between Cody Gabrandt and Miles Johns has been reportedly set for UFC Fight Night on October 12. The location is yet to be determined, but the event is expected to take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas as UFC Vegas 98.

Garbrandt (14-6) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year and looks to return to winning ways. The 33-year-old former UFC bantamweight champion of Uhrichsville, Ohio was submitted in the second round by Deiveson Figueiredo last time out in April at UFC 300.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Johns (15-2, 1 NC) fights for the third time in 2024. The 30-year-old native of Newton, Kansas defeated Douglas Silva de Andrade and Cody Gibson by unanimous decision in June and March, respectively.

The Garbrandt vs Johns matchup was first reported by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport NL via post on X and later confirmed by multiple sources, MMA Junkie reported.

Among other fights reported for the event, Grant Dawson (21-2-1) of Cambria, Wisconsin is expected to face Rafa Garcia (15-3) of Brawley, California at lightweight. Plus, a pair of welterweight contests is expected to feature Niko Price (16-7, 2 NC) of Cape Coral, Florida up against Themba Gorimbo (13-4) of Bikita, Zimbabwe and Chidi Njokuani (23-10, 1 NC) of Dallas, Texas versus Jared Gooden Jared Gooden (23-9) of Birmingham, Alabama.

The promotion is yet to make a formal announcement of these bouts. The current lineup looks as the following: