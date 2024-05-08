Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal boxing bout rescheduled to new date in July in Anaheim

Old UFC rivals Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have July 6 set as a new date for their boxing match. The contest also lands at a new venue and location – Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The pair goes head to head in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight.

The bout was originally scheduled for June 1 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. In April, Diaz and Masvidal run “The Baddest Tour” with the press conferences held in Las Vegas, New York City, Miami and Los Angeles.

The rescheduling of the event was reportedly forced due to June 1 also being the date for UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier PPV card live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Plus, Dmitry Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title defense against Malik Zinad, who replaced injured Artur Beterbiev, airs live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The postponement of the event to a new date was reported by Boxing Scene. As of writing, Fanmio (the platform to stream Diaz vs Masvidal pay-per-view) is yet to confirm the change.

38-year-old Stockton native Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA, 0-1 boxing) and Miami’s 39-year-old Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 1-0 boxing) first met in New York City in November 2019. Battling it out for the “BMF” belt in the headliner of UFC 244, Masvidal took the win via TKO. The fight was stopped by the cageside physician after the third round due to a cut over Diaz’s right eye.

In his pro boxing debut last August, Diaz dropped a unanimous decision against Jake Paul. Masivdal made his pro boxing debut back in June 2005, when he defeated Joseph Benjamin by majority decision.