Naoya Inoue vs TJ Doheny start time & undercard bouts confirmed

Naoya Inoue defends undisputed 122 lbs title against TJ Doheny live from Tokyo, Japan

By Parviz Iskenderov
Naoya Inoue vs TJ Doheny broadcast information confirmed
Naoya Inoue faces TJ Doheny at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on September 3, 2024 | Naoki Fukuda

Broadcast information for Naoya Inoue vs TJ Doheny has now been confirmed. The pair battles it out in the main event live from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, September 3. The full undercard has also been finalized today.

Four-division world champion and two-weight undisputed king, Inoue (27-0, 24 KOs) makes the second defense of his 122 lbs title. Australia-based Ireland’s former champion Doheny (26-4, 20 KOs) looks to regain world title.

The co-main event is an all-Japanese world title fight between current WBO bantamweight champion Yoshiki Takei (9-0, 8 KOs) and former champion Daigo Higa (21-2-1, 19 KOs). Also on the card, Miami-based Ismael Barroso (25-4-2, 23 KOs) of Venezuela defends his interim WBA super lightweight title against unbeaten Andy Hiraoka (23-0, 18 KOs) of Japan.

Among the newly added bouts to the Inoue vs Doheny undercard, Jin Sasaki (17-1-1, 16 KOs) of Japan faces Qamil Balla (15-1-1, 8 KOs) of Australia in a 12-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Toshiki Shimomachi (18-1-3, 12 KOs) defends his Janapense title against Ryuya Tsugawa (13-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight.

Naoya Inoue vs TJ Doheny start time in the U.S. is 2:30 am AEST. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

