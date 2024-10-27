Murodjon Akhmadaliev faces Ricardo Espinoza Franco in Monte Carlo in December

The bout between Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Ricardo Espinoza Franco has been confirmed to headline Monte-Carlo Showdown V at Salle Des Étoiles on December 14. The former world champion of Uzbekistan and the contender of Mexico battle it out for the interim WBA title at super bantamweight. The event airs live on DAZN.

Indio, California-based Akhmadaliev (12-1, 9 KOs) was in action last December in Glendale, where he stopped Kevin Gonzalez in the eighth round. With the victory, the 29-year-old southpaw returned to winning ways, after he lost his unified WBA and IBF 122 lbs belts by split decision against Marlon Tapales last April in San Antonio.

27-year-old Espinoza (30-4, 25 KOs) won two fights in 2024 by way of stoppage against Jovanny Soto Ramirez in August and Ruben Tostado Garcia in February. In April 2019, the Tijuana, Baja California native challenged John Riel Casimero for the interim WBO bantamweight strap, but was stopped in the 12th round.

“I’m happy to be going back to work,” Murodjon Akhmadaliev said. “It looks like that p4p star is not ready for big challenges. He can continue running away, but I will get what should be mine anyway. ‘M’J in business again and December will be hot!”

In the co-feature, Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira (5-0, 2 KOs) defends her IBF lightweight title against Licia Boudersa (23-2-2, 4 KOs) of France. Also on the card, British cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke (10-0, 7 KOs) of Jamaica faces Dominican-born France-based Leonardo Mosquea (15-0, 9 KOs) for the vacant European belt. Plus, Ireland’s Gary Cully (18-1, 10 KOs) defends his WBA Continental lightweight strap against British southpaw Maxi Hughes (27-7-2, 6 KO).