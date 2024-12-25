Mike Davis vs Fares Ziam among new bouts set for UFC Saudi Arabia fight card

The bout between Mike Davis and Fares Ziam, along with two other matchups, has been added to the UFC Fight Night card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 1. The pair square off in a three-rounder at lightweight.

After almost a year and a half of absence, Davis (11-2) made his return in March, defeating Natan Levy by submission in the second round. In addition, the native of South Cairo, New York secured his fourth win in a row.

Ziam (16-4) earned his fourth straight victory in September, scoring a third-round knockout against Matt Frevola. In February, the Frenchman took a split decision against Claudio Puelles.

The Davis vs Ziam bout was announced by MMA Mania, citing multiple sources. The website also reported a lightweight rematch between Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael Fiziev.

Gamrot (24-3, 1 NC) of Poland defeated Fiziev (12-3) of Kazakhstan via second-round TKO in September 2023. In his next two fights, Gamrot went on to defeat Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision and dropped a split decision to Dan Hooker. Fiziev hasn’t fought since their first fight.

Plus, in addition to a recently confirmed list of bouts the promotion shared via a post on X, the women’s flyweight contest between Jasmine Jasudavicius (12-3) of St. Catharines, Ontario and Mayra Bueno Silva (10-4-1, 1 NC) of Brazil is now also featured on the event page on UFC.com.

Jasudavicius submitted Ariane da Silva in November and recorded her third straight victory. Silva suffered her second defeat in a row in June via second-round TKO due to doctor stoppage against Macy Chiasson.

In the UFC Saudi Arabia main event, Nigerian-born, New Zealand-based former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-4) takes on France-based Nassourdine Imavov (15-4, 1 NC). The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Sharabutdin Magomedov (15-0) and Michael “Venom” Page (22-3) of England.

With the addition, the current UFC Saudi Arabia lineup is as follows: