Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber tops UFC Vegas 106 end of May

The bout between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber headlines UFC Fight Night on May 31 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 106. The pair square off in a scheduled five-round contest at flyweight.

Blanchfield (13-2) aims for her second win in a row following a unanimous decision against Rose Namajunas last November at UFC Edmonton. Last March, the 25-year-old native of New York City dropped a unanimous decision to Manon Fiorot. The defeat snapped her nine-fight winning streak, which includes victories over Taila Santos, Jessica Andrade, Molly McCann, among others.

Barber (14-2) targets her seventh straight victory. In her previous bout last March at UFC 299, the 26-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Katlyn Cerminara. Among the wins prior to that, the Greeley, Colorado native stopped Amanda Ribas in the second round, took a split decision against Andrea Lee, and earned a unanimous decision against Jessica Eye.

The promotion announced Blanchfield vs Barber as the “high-stakes” main event for UFC Vegas 106 on Tuesday. The current lineup is as follows: