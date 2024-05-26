Marlon Vera vs Deiveson Figueiredo ‘verbally agreed’ for UFC Abu Dhabi in August

The bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera and Deiveson Figueiredo has been reportedly targeted for UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov. The MMA event takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, August 3.

No. 4 Marlon Vera (23-9-1) looks to return to winning ways. In his previous outing in March, the 31-year-old contender of Ecuador dropped a unanimous decision against Sean O’Malley in his bid to become champion.

Former two-time UFC flyweight champion and No. 6-ranked bantamweight contender Deiveson Figueiredo (23-3-1) is coming off the win by submission in the second round against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300 in April. Last December, Brazil’s 36-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Rob Font.

According to Ag. Fight (via post on X), the Vera vs Figueiredo matchup was verbally agreed, but the contracts are yet to be signed. The promotion is expected to make a formal announcement once the fight is confirmed.

In the UFC Abu Dhabi main event, former interim 135-pound title challenger and No. 2 Cory Sandhagen of Aurora, Colorado faces No. 10 Umar Nurmagomedov.