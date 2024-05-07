Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov tops UFC Abu Dhabi in August

The bout between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov has been made official as the headliner for UFC Fight Night on August 3 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The pair was previously scheduled to square off last August in Nashville, Tennessee. The contest fell off after the latter withdrew due to a shoulder injury.

Former interim bantamweight title challenger and No. 2 Cory Sandhagen (17-4) targets his fourth straight victory. The 32-year-old native of Aurora, Colorado fought Rob Font in UFC on ESPN 50 main event earning a unanimous decision.

No. 9 Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0) looks to remain undefeated. The 28-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Bekzat Almakhan last time out in March at UFC Vegas 87.

The promotion confirmed the Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov showdown via post on X today. Other matchups are expected to be announced shortly.