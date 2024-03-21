Lindolfo Delgado expects ‘really good fight’ against Carlos Sanchez

Unbeaten Lindolfo Delgado faces Carlos Sanchez live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, March 29. The all-Mexican showdown is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior welterweight. The pair squares off on the card topped by Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson.

29-year-old Lindolfo Delgado (19-0, 14 KOs) won his previous bout last November by knockout in the fourth round against Luis Hernandez Ramos and secured his third win for the year. In August and February 2023, the Monterrey, Nuevo Leon native defeated Jair Valtierra and Clarence Booth by unanimous decision, respectively.

Carlos Sanchez (25-2, 19 KOs) targets his second straight victory. The 28-year-old native of Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur earned a UD against Carlos Diaz last time out in December 2023.

“Carlos Sanchez is a very good fighter,” Delgado said following a recent training session at Robert Garcia Boxing Academy. “I’ve known him since we were kids because he would fight in the national Olympics as well. He’s a strong fighter. I remember a lot about him because we used to train together. And we used to spar together. The sparring was really good. It was always competitive. You never knew who would come out on top in our sparring. So, I think it’s going to be a really good fight.”

“I’ve been working on myself. Like in every fight, I always try to improve myself. I don’t focus too much on my opponents. I try to improve anything I feel that needs work. So I’m working on moving in the ring better, moving my waist, and connecting punches with more power and with more accuracy.”

“Fans can expect a really good fight like always. You’re going to see a Lindolfo Delgado who is very prepared and concentrated. We’re working very hard. And I want to look better in every fight, so if I looked good in my last fight, I’m going to look even better in this one!”

Lindolfo Delgado | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the main event, Mexico’s two-weight champion Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) takes on former title challenger Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) of Australia. The pair goes toe-to-toe in the 10-round bout at super featherweight.

In the 10-round co-main event, LA’s unified WBA and WBC minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) meets Nicaragua-born Costa Rican unified IBF and WBO 105-pound titles-holder Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs). The pair battles it out for the undisputed title.