Oscar Valdez: I’m taking Liam Wilson very seriously

Oscar Valdez looks to earn his next world title shot when he faces Liam Wilson in the main event live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, March 29. Mexico’s two-division world champion prepares for a tough challenge against the former world title challenger of Australia. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super featherweight.

Two-time Mexican Olympian Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) is looking to get back to the win column, following his defeat by unanimous decision against reigning WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete last August. Last May, The 33-year-old of Nogales, Sonora defeated Adam Lopez to rebound for the defeat by UD against Shakur Stevenson in their world title unification in April 2022.

Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) challenged Navarrete last February in the bout that saw him knocking the world champion down in the fourth round, yet suffering the defeat via ninth-round TKO. The 27-year-old native of Redcliffe, Queensland returned to winning ways with a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Jackson Jon England and Carlos Maria Alanis last December and August, respectively.

“This is definitely a crossroads fights because it will determine who gets closer to a world title opportunity,” Valdez said following a recent training session in San Diego, California. “My goal for 2024 is to be a world champion again. I miss being a world champion. Boxing is my life. If you are not striving to be the best, then what are you doing in this sport? I always train hard to be the best. So, this fight means everything because winning this fight will put me one step closer to a world title shot.”

“Liam Wilson is a tough fighter. I was there when he fought Emanuel Navarrete. He’s the kind of fighter who doesn’t give up. You can’t count out a fighter like that, so I’m taking this very seriously. I know it’s not going to be an easy. But nothing is impossible. Every fighter is beatable. You just have to go in there with a smart game plan.”

“Fighting in Arizona means a lot to me because I know a lot of people from all over Sonora, Mexico, will be there as well as a lot of people from Tucson, Phoenix and all over Arizona. So it means everything, especially because of my last fight. I wanted to give the fans a good fight, and we lost. I was heartbroken because I wanted to give the fans a good fight and the victory. That wasn’t the case, so this is my chance again.”

“After seeing him [Wilson] in there with Navarrete and knowing my style, this will definitely be war. It will be a fan-friendly fight. I’ve seen that he has a lot of heart when he fought Navarrete. But we’re going to see who has more heart and who wants it more.”

In the 10-round co-feature to Valdez vs Wilson, Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) and Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) square off in the highly anticipated clash. The contest pits LA’s unbeaten unified WBA and WBC minimumweight champion against Nicaragua-born Costa Rican two-division world champion and current IBF and WBO 105-pound titlesholder. The pair battles it out for the first undisputed women’s minimumweight title.