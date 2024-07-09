Subscribe
Goodman vs Worawut results, PPV time, main event, undercard

Sam Goodman vs Chainoi Worawut live from Wollongong, Australia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Sam Goodman faces Chainoi Worawut live from Wollongong, Australia
Sam Goodman and Chainoi Worawut go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia | No Limit Boxing
Undefeated Australian Sam Goodman (18-0, 8 KOs) makes his home country ring appearance against unbeaten Thai Chainoi Worawut (25-0-1, 15 KOs) live from WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW on July 10. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout at super bantamweight.

The co-main event is an all-Australia bout between Barry Hall (0-1) and Curtis Scott (2-0, 2 KOs). The contest is scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight.

Among the Goodman vs Worawut undercard bouts, former world title challenger Liam Wilson (13-3, 7 KOs) looks to return to winning ways, taking on Youssef Dib (21-1, 11 KOs). The all-Australian matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Sam Goodman vs Chainoi Worawut live stream

Sam Goodman vs Chainoi Worawut airs live on Kayo PPV in Australia. The local start time is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10 at 7 pm AEST, which makes it 5 am ET / 2 am PT in the U.S. and 10 am BST in the UK. The preliminary action begins two hours prior to the main card.

Buy PPV on Kayo

Boxing fans in selected countries can stream the event via VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

Sam Goodman vs Chainoi Worawut results

Get Sam Goodman vs Chainoi Worawut full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

  • Sam Goodman vs. Chainoi Worawut
  • Barry Hall vs. Curtis Scott
  • Liam Wilson vs. Youssef Dib
  • Mounir Fathi vs. Anton Markovic
  • Billy Polkinghorn vs. Jordan Kasilieris
  • Brandon Grach vs. John Maila
  • Liam Talivaa vs. Johan Linde
  • Shanell Dargan vs. Pannaporn Kaewpawong
  • Amber Amelia vs. Connie Brown
  • Alessandro Grippa vs. John Weetra
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

