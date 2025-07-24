Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan rematch set for September in Belfast

The rematch between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan is official for September 13. The pair battle it out in the main event at Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The two fighters run it back following their first fight in March. Belfast’s Crocker (21-0, 11 KOs) took the victory on the night after Donovan (14-1, 11 KOs) of Ennis, Ireland was disqualified for punching him after the bell.

Before the fight was stopped, Donovan was leading on judges’ scorecards, having knocked Crocker down in the sixth round. He was also deducted two points in the sixth and eighth rounds for use of the head.

With their first fight serving as an IBF welterweight title eliminator, the rematch between Crocker and Donovan is set to crown a new champion at 147 lbs. The IBF belt was vacated by Jarron Ennis in July.

“This is the fight I’ve wanted since the final bell of the first one,” Crocker said. “To run it back for the IBF world title – and to do it in such an iconic stadium in Belfast, in front of my own people – is something I’ve dreamed of my whole life.”

“This isn’t just a rematch. It’s my chance to silence the doubters and prove I’m the best welterweight in the world. I know exactly what I need to do – and on fight night, I’m leaving with that world title.”

Donovan said, “It’s going to be a great atmosphere in Belfast on fight night. I’m looking to repeat another stellar boxing performance, set the record straight and come home with a world title. I can’t wait!”

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan are scheduled to come face-to-face for the first time ahead of their rematch at a launch press conference in Belfast on July 28.

The bouts featured on the Crocker vs Donovan 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.