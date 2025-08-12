Lenier Pero faces Jordan Thompson in Orlando, FL in November

The bout between Lenier Pero and Jordan Thompson headlines Matchroom Boxing’s return to Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, on November 1. The contest pits the unbeaten Cuban heavyweight against the former title challenger from the UK.

Miami-based Pero (12-0, 8 KOs) won his previous bout in April by unanimous decision against Detrailous Webster. Manchester’s Thompson (15-1, 12 KOs) returns to the ring after suffering a fourth-round TKO to IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia in September 2023.

“Every fight is a step toward greatness, and November 1 is no different,” Pero said. “I respect Jordan Thompson, but this is my time. In front of the fans in Orlando and everyone watching on DAZN, I’m going to show why I’m undefeated – and why I’m destined to become the first Cuban Heavyweight Champion of the World.”

Thompson said, “I feel very blessed to be back with another huge opportunity, headlining a Matchroom boxing show again. I’m very grateful for the opportunity, and you’re going to see my best as a Heavyweight. I’ll be ready for whatever the night and occasion bring, and I want to thank Frank Smith and the Matchroom team for putting it together.”

The event is also scheduled to feature Olympic bronze medalist Omari Jones (3-0, 3 KOs). The Orlando native makes his fourth ring appearance of the year following a stoppage victory over Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco on the Rodriguez vs Cafu undercard in July.

“It’s time to put on a great performance and put the city on my back – again!” Omari said.

Omari’s opponent in a super welterweight bout, along with other Pero vs Thompson undercard matchups, is expected to be confirmed shortly.