Lawrence Okolie vs Tony Yoka canceled due to adverse finding

The bout between Lawrence Okolie and Tony Yoka has been canceled due to an adverse finding in Okolie’s anti-doping test. The contest was set to headline Queensberry Promotions’ card this Saturday, April 25, at Adidas Arena in Paris. The entire event has been removed from the DAZN schedule.

British former two-division world champion Okolie (23-1, 17 KOs) and France’s Olympic gold medalist Yoka (15-3, 12 KOs) were scheduled to square off in a heavyweight bout. At the start of fight week, Queensberry Promotions made two posts on social media, first announcing it had been informed of the test result and then confirming the event cancellation.

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Queensberry statements

“Last night, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Queensberry that Lawrence Okolie returned an adverse finding following an anti-doping test conducted ahead of the show in Paris this Saturday. A further update regarding the event will be made in due course.”

“Due to circumstances outside of our control, Queensberry and DAZN have regrettably made the decision to cancel this Saturday’s scheduled event in Paris. For refunds, please contact your ticket purchaser [sic].”

‘I’m confident any investigation will clear my name’

Okolie, 33, of Hackney, London, also took to social media, posting: “Before anyone starts imagining the worst, following my bicep injury last year, I sustained an elbow injury on the same arm during this camp. I had a treatment on it and now we are here. I truly hope sense prevails.”

“I will of course be fully cooperating with all relevant authorities and I’m confident any investigation will clear my name.”

“I won’t be making any further comment at this time. Thank you for all your support and see you soon.”

Yoka’s most recent post on social media, as of writing, reads: “La Fight Week est lancée,” which translates from French as “The fight week has started.” The 33-year-old Paris native has yet to make a statement on the fight cancellation.

The co-feature on the night was scheduled to see a WBC super welterweight title eliminator bout between Bakary Samake (19-0, 11 KOs) of France and U.S.-based Albanian Ermal Hadribeaj (22-0-1, 8 KOs). Following the sudden cancellation of this Saturday’s event, it remains to be seen whether the fight will be rescheduled.