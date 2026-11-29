Riku Masuda defends his WBA bantamweight title in a rematch against Tsutsumi tonight (Sunday, November 29) at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. The all-Japanese contest headlines U-Next Boxing 7.
- Tsutsumi (13-0-3, 8 KOs) won their first fight over three years ago, defeating Masuda (11-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision.
- Looking to avenge his sole career defeat, Masuda, 29, makes the first defense of his “regular” belt. He won the title in July by split decision against Daigo Higa.
- Former champion Tsutsumi, 30, looks to win a world title once again. He returns to the ring after taking a split decision over Nonito Donaire last December.
How to watch: Live on U-Next and ESPN KnockOut.
The undercard includes:
- Japan’s three-division champion Kenshiro Teraji (26-2, 16 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO super flyweight title against Mexico’s Jassiel Ramon Amador Gamez (15-0-1, 13 KOs).
- Costa Rica’s David Jimenez (18-1, 12 KOs) makes the first defense of the WBA super flyweight title after being promoted to full champion. He faces Japan’s Seigo Yuri Akui (23-3-1, 13 KOs), who aims to win a world title in his second weight class.
- April Jay Abne (15-2-1, 6 KOs) of the Philippines and Diego Aviles (6-0, 4 KOs) of Garden Grove, California, square off at super flyweight.
- Masahide Hiraoka makes his professional debut against Takeru Higuchi (2-3, 1 KO) in an all-Japanese bout at lightweight.
Masuda vs Tsutsumi 2 resultsLive
- Riku Masuda vs. Seiya Tsutsumi
- Kenshiro Teraji vs. Jassiel Ramon Amador Gamez
- David Jimenez def. Seigo Yuri Akui by unanimous decision (117-111, 116-112, 117-111)
- Diego Aviles def. April Jay Abne by KO (R1)
- Takeru Higuchi def. Masahide Hiraoka by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)
Masuda vs Tsutsumi 2 live blog
David Jimenez defeats Seigo Yuri Akui by decision
David Jimenez (19-1, 12 KOs) defeats Seigo Yuri Akui (23-4-1, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain his WBA super flyweight title. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 117-111, 116-112 and 117-111.
Diego Aviles KOs April Jay Abne in first round
Diego Aviles (7-0, 5 KOs) defeats April Jay Abne (15-3-1, 6 KOs) by first-round knockout at super flyweight.
Takeru Higuchi defeats Masahide Hiraoka by decision
In the event opener, Takeru Higuchi (3-3, 1 KO) defeats Masahide Hiraoka (0-1) by unanimous decision at lightweight. After four rounds, all three judges scored the fight 39-37.
Full Fight: Masuda vs Higa
Watch Riku Masuda’s previous fight against Daigo Higa in July in Tokyo.