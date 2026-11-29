Riku Masuda defends his WBA bantamweight title in a rematch against Tsutsumi tonight (Sunday, November 29) at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. The all-Japanese contest headlines U-Next Boxing 7.

Tsutsumi (13-0-3, 8 KOs) won their first fight over three years ago, defeating Masuda (11-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision.

Looking to avenge his sole career defeat, Masuda, 29, makes the first defense of his “regular” belt. He won the title in July by split decision against Daigo Higa.

Former champion Tsutsumi, 30, looks to win a world title once again. He returns to the ring after taking a split decision over Nonito Donaire last December.

How to watch: Live on U-Next and ESPN KnockOut.

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The undercard includes:

Japan’s three-division champion Kenshiro Teraji (26-2, 16 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO super flyweight title against Mexico’s Jassiel Ramon Amador Gamez (15-0-1, 13 KOs).

Costa Rica’s David Jimenez (18-1, 12 KOs) makes the first defense of the WBA super flyweight title after being promoted to full champion. He faces Japan’s Seigo Yuri Akui (23-3-1, 13 KOs), who aims to win a world title in his second weight class.

April Jay Abne (15-2-1, 6 KOs) of the Philippines and Diego Aviles (6-0, 4 KOs) of Garden Grove, California, square off at super flyweight.

Masahide Hiraoka makes his professional debut against Takeru Higuchi (2-3, 1 KO) in an all-Japanese bout at lightweight.

Masuda vs Tsutsumi 2 results

Live

Riku Masuda vs. Seiya Tsutsumi

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Jassiel Ramon Amador Gamez

David Jimenez def. Seigo Yuri Akui by unanimous decision (117-111, 116-112, 117-111)

Diego Aviles def. April Jay Abne by KO (R1)

Takeru Higuchi def. Masahide Hiraoka by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)

Masuda vs Tsutsumi 2 live blog November 29, 2026 4:56 AM EST David Jimenez defeats Seigo Yuri Akui by decision David Jimenez (19-1, 12 KOs) defeats Seigo Yuri Akui (23-4-1, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain his WBA super flyweight title. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 117-111, 116-112 and 117-111. November 29, 2026 3:33 AM EST Diego Aviles KOs April Jay Abne in first round Diego Aviles (7-0, 5 KOs) defeats April Jay Abne (15-3-1, 6 KOs) by first-round knockout at super flyweight. November 29, 2026 3:26 AM EST Takeru Higuchi defeats Masahide Hiraoka by decision In the event opener, Takeru Higuchi (3-3, 1 KO) defeats Masahide Hiraoka (0-1) by unanimous decision at lightweight. After four rounds, all three judges scored the fight 39-37. November 29, 2026 12:00 AM EST Full Fight: Masuda vs Higa Watch Riku Masuda’s previous fight against Daigo Higa in July in Tokyo.