Key Art released for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

The Key Art has been released for the heavyweight bout between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, live on Netflix. The two fighters will meet in a scheduled eight-round contest on Friday, December 19, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Netflix released the Key Art for the fight, titled Judgement Day, on Wednesday, alongside the official event trailer. The Key Art follows the Stranger Things-themed poster that MVP dropped last month.

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Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, faces former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) of the UK in arguably the biggest fight of his boxing career to date.

Key Art for the heavyweight showdown between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, titled “Judgment Day,” live on Netflix

In the official trailer, Paul says the upcoming fight will “shut everyone up,” while Joshua states it will “shut the man down.”