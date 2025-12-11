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Key Art released for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off in a heavyweight bout next Friday, live on Netflix from Miami

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jake Paul wearing a grey suit before his fight against Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Jake Paul ahead of his bout against Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on November 15, 2024. Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

The Key Art has been released for the heavyweight bout between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, live on Netflix. The two fighters will meet in a scheduled eight-round contest on Friday, December 19, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Netflix released the Key Art for the fight, titled Judgement Day, on Wednesday, alongside the official event trailer. The Key Art follows the Stranger Things-themed poster that MVP dropped last month.

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Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, faces former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) of the UK in arguably the biggest fight of his boxing career to date.

Promotional Key Art for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua boxing match, titled "Judgment Day," showing both fighters facing off, live on Netflix
Key Art for the heavyweight showdown between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, titled “Judgment Day,” live on Netflix

In the official trailer, Paul says the upcoming fight will “shut everyone up,” while Joshua states it will “shut the man down.”

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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