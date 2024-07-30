Kevin Holland vs Chris Curtis set for UFC 307 in SLC

The middleweight bout between Kevin Holland and Chris Curtis has been reportedly set for UFC 307. The fight card takes at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5.

Kevin Holland (26-11, 1 NC) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year and targets his second win in a row. The 31-year-old native of Riverside, California defeated Michal Oleksiejczuk via first-round technical submission last time out in June.

37-year-old Chris Curtis (31-11, 1 NC) fights for the third time in 2024 and looks to get back in the win column. The Cincinnati, Ohio native dropped a split decision against Brendan Allen in April, after taking a SD against Marc-Andre Barriault in January.

The Holland vs Curtis matchup was reported by MMA Junkie citing people with knowledge. The promotion is yet to make a formal announcement.

Among other recently announced bouts, Marina Rodriguez (17-4-2) and Iasmin Lucindo (16-5) meet in an all-Brazilian contest at strawweight. The current lineup looks as the following: