Full fight video: Claressa Shields claims HW title by KO of Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse

The next fight of Claressa Shields is scheduled for February 2 at Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, where she faces Danielle Perkins. The two-time undisputed world champion puts her WBC heavyweight title on the line.

Shields (15-0, 3 KOs) claimed the belt in her previous bout in July in Detroit. Moving up a weight class, the Flint native challenged the defending champion from Canada, Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse.

The representative of the host country came out on top, dominating her opponent inside the distance. On her way to victory by TKO, Shields sent Lepage-Joanisse to the canvas three times.

In her next fight in early February, Claressa Shields makes the first defense of her WBC +168 lbs belt. In addition, the vacant IBF and WBO +200 lbs straps are on the line.

The 29-year-old four-division world champion is opposed by Danielle Perkins (5-0, 2 KOs). The 42-year-old Brooklyn southpaw defeated Christianne Fahey by unanimous decision in July and stopped Timea Nagy in the second round in March.