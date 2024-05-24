Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 weigh-in video

Taylor vs Catterall 2 official weigh-ins live from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall square off in a rematch at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, May 25. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The pair first met in February 2022, when then undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) of Scotland defeated British contender Jack Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) via a controversial split decision. Their second fight is scheduled for 12 rounds at 140 lbs.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Irish southpaw Paddy Donovan (13-0, 10 KOs) and British Lewis Ritson (23-3, 13 KOs) clash at welterweight. The weight limit is 147 lbs.

As well, Cheavon Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs) and Ellis Zorro (17-1, 7 KOs) battle it out for the vacant British cruiserweight title. The championship limit is 200 lbs.

Plus, Gary Cully (17-1, 10 KOs) of Ireland and Francesco Patera (29-4, 11 KOs) of Belgium meet at lightweight. The limit is 135 lbs.

Get Taylor vs Catterall 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Taylor vs Catterall 2 fight card

  • Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall, 12 rounds, super lightweight
  • Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Ritson, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Cheavon Clarke vs. Ellis Zorro, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant British title
  • Gary Cully vs. Francesco Patera, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • George Liddard vs. Graham McCormack, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Giorgio Visioli vs. Sergio Odabai, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Anas Isarti, 6 rounds, super welterweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.