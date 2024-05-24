Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 weigh-in video

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall square off in a rematch at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, May 25. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The pair first met in February 2022, when then undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) of Scotland defeated British contender Jack Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) via a controversial split decision. Their second fight is scheduled for 12 rounds at 140 lbs.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Irish southpaw Paddy Donovan (13-0, 10 KOs) and British Lewis Ritson (23-3, 13 KOs) clash at welterweight. The weight limit is 147 lbs.

As well, Cheavon Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs) and Ellis Zorro (17-1, 7 KOs) battle it out for the vacant British cruiserweight title. The championship limit is 200 lbs.

Plus, Gary Cully (17-1, 10 KOs) of Ireland and Francesco Patera (29-4, 11 KOs) of Belgium meet at lightweight. The limit is 135 lbs.

Get Taylor vs Catterall 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Taylor vs Catterall 2 fight card