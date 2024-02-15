Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez on weight for 140-pound bout in Commerce, CA – Photos

Joseph Diaz and Jesus Perez successfully made the required limit for their main event bout live from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, California on Thursday, February 15. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California targets his second straight victory. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos (24-5, 18 KOs) aka “Ricky” of Tijuana, Mexico looks to return to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats.

Both fighters were under 140 lbs. Joseph Diaz weighed-in at 137.6 lbs. Jesus Perez showed 138.2 lbs.

Jesus Perez | Golden Boy

Joseph Diaz | Golden Boy

Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez faceoff | Golden Boy

Joseph Diaz and Jesus Perez | Golden Boy

In the co-main event, Ricardo Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs) of Montclair, California takes on Jayson Mama (19-1, 10 KOs) of the Philippines. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super flyweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 110.8 lbs and 112.4 lbs, respectively.

Jayson Mama | Golden Boy

Ricardo Sandoval | Golden Boy

Ricardo Sandoval and Jayson Mama | Golden Boy

Also on the card, Eric Tudor (9-1, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida faces Puerto Rico’s Luis Caraballo Ramos (7-2-1, 7 KOs). The pair goes head to in a eight-rounder at super welterweight. Tudor came-in at 153.2 lbs. Ramos was 153.8 lbs.

Luis Caraballo Ramos | Golden Boy

Eric Tudor | Golden Boy

Eric Tudor and Luis Caraballo Ramos | Golden Boy

In addition, San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (9-0, 7 KOs) meets Oak Hills, California-based Diuhl Olguin (16-34-7, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at featherweight. The fighters weighed-in at 123.6 lbs and 124 lbs, respectively.

Diuhl Olguin | Golden Boy

Jorge Chavez | Golden Boy

Jorge Chavez and Diuhl Olguin | Golden Boy

The full Diaz vs Perez lineup and weights can be found below.

Diaz vs Perez fight card

Main card

Joseph Diaz (137.6) vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos (138.2), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Ricardo Sandoval (110.8) vs. Jayson Mama (112.4), 10 rounds, super flyweight

Eric Tudor (153.2) vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos (153.8), 8 rounds, super welterweight

Jorge Chavez (123.6) vs. Diuhl Olguin (124), 6 rounds, featherweight

Preliminary card