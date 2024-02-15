Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez on weight for 140-pound bout in Commerce, CA – Photos

Joseph Diaz faces Jesus 'Ricky' Perez live on DAZN

BoxingNewsPhotos
By Parviz Iskenderov
Joseph Diaz onw eight for Jesus Perez fight in Commerce, CA
Joseph Diaz | Golden Boy

Joseph Diaz and Jesus Perez successfully made the required limit for their main event bout live from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, California on Thursday, February 15. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California targets his second straight victory. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos (24-5, 18 KOs) aka “Ricky” of Tijuana, Mexico looks to return to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats.

Both fighters were under 140 lbs. Joseph Diaz weighed-in at 137.6 lbs. Jesus Perez showed 138.2 lbs.

Jesus Perez
Jesus Perez | Golden Boy
Joseph Diaz
Joseph Diaz | Golden Boy
Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez faceoff
Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez faceoff | Golden Boy
Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez faceoff
Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez faceoff | Golden Boy
Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez faceoff
Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez faceoff | Golden Boy
Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez
Joseph Diaz and Jesus Perez | Golden Boy

In the co-main event, Ricardo Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs) of Montclair, California takes on Jayson Mama (19-1, 10 KOs) of the Philippines. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super flyweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 110.8 lbs and 112.4 lbs, respectively.

Jayson Mama
Jayson Mama | Golden Boy
Ricardo Sandoval
Ricardo Sandoval | Golden Boy
Ricardo Sandoval vs Jayson Mama
Ricardo Sandoval and Jayson Mama | Golden Boy

Also on the card, Eric Tudor (9-1, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida faces Puerto Rico’s Luis Caraballo Ramos (7-2-1, 7 KOs). The pair goes head to in a eight-rounder at super welterweight. Tudor came-in at 153.2 lbs. Ramos was 153.8 lbs.

Luis Caraballo Ramos
Luis Caraballo Ramos | Golden Boy
Eric Tudor
Eric Tudor | Golden Boy
Eric Tudor vs Luis Caraballo Ramos
Eric Tudor and Luis Caraballo Ramos | Golden Boy

In addition, San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (9-0, 7 KOs) meets Oak Hills, California-based Diuhl Olguin (16-34-7, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at featherweight. The fighters weighed-in at 123.6 lbs and 124 lbs, respectively.

Diuhl Olguin
Diuhl Olguin | Golden Boy
Jorge Chavez
Jorge Chavez | Golden Boy
Jorge Chavez vs Diuhl Olguin
Jorge Chavez and Diuhl Olguin | Golden Boy

The full Diaz vs Perez lineup and weights can be found below.

Diaz vs Perez fight card

Main card

  • Joseph Diaz (137.6) vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos (138.2), 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Ricardo Sandoval (110.8) vs. Jayson Mama (112.4), 10 rounds, super flyweight
  • Eric Tudor (153.2) vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos (153.8), 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jorge Chavez (123.6) vs. Diuhl Olguin (124), 6 rounds, featherweight

Preliminary card

  • Joshua Garcia (131.2) vs. Eric David Argueta Lozada (130.8), 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Sasha Tudor (159) vs. Josias Gonzalez (153.8), 4 rounds, middleweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.