Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy weigh-in video

Former world champions Jose Ramirez and Rances Barthelemy clash in the main event at Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on Saturday, April 27. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, former unified super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year. Las Vegas-based former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (30-2-1, 15 KOs) of Cuba also fights for the first time in 2024 and targets his second straight victory. The weight limit is 140 lbs.

In the 10-round co-main event, undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr (20-0, 20 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas faces Thomas Dulorme (26-6-1, 17 KOs) of Carolina, Puerto Rico at super welterweight. The weight limit is 154 lbs.

Also on the card, Mexico’s Oscar Duarte (26-2-1, 21 KOs) takes on former WBC lightweight champion Joseph Diaz (33-5-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California. The limit is 135 lbs.

Plus, current unified WBA, WBC and WBO flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (14-1, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas and former WBO champion Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina meet in the rematch. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the weight limit of 112 lbs.

Get Ramirez vs Barthelemy full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Ramirez vs Barthelemy fight card

Main card

Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Oscar Duarte vs. Joseph Diaz, 10 rounds, lightweight

Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBA, WBC and WBO titles

Raul Curiel vs. Jorge Marron Jr, 10 rounds, welterweight – Curiel’s NABF title

Preliminary card