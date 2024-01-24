Subscribe
Jordan Gill meets Zelfa Barrett in April in Manchester

Rhiannon Dixon vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal for WBO welterweight title co-headlines

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jordan Gill faces Zelfa Barrett in Manchester
Jordan Gill | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jordan Gill faces Zelfa Barrett in an all-British clash live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, April 13. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at super featherweight.

Jordan Gill (28-2-1, 9 KOs) won his previous bout last December by TKO in the seventh round against former title challenger Michael Conlan. The 29-year-old native of Huntingdon, England is looking for his second straight victory.

Former title challenger Zelfa Barrett (30-2, 16 KOs) is coming off a pair of wins by decision against Costin Ion and Jason Sanchez last November and April, respectively. Manchester’s 30-year-old challenged Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the IBF super featherweight title in November 2022, but was stopped in the ninth round.

The co-feature pits British Rhiannon Dixon against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal of Argentina. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO welterweight title.

Unbeaten Dixon (9-0, 1 KOs) is fighting for her first world title. The 28-year-old southpaw of Warrington, England defeated Katharina Thanderz by unanimous decision last September, after scoring the sixth-round TKO against Vicky Wilkinson last March.

Once-beaten Carabajal (21-1, 3 KOs) is riding a two-fight winning streak. The 33-year-old earned UD against Lucrecia Anabella Manzur last July, after stopping Gisela Raquel Avalos in the sixth round in April. In October 2022, the Buenos Aires native challenged Katie Taylor for her undisputed lightweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision.

The bouts featured on Gill vs Barrett undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

