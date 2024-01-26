Joaquim Silva to face Drakkar Klose at UFC 301 in May

A lightweight battle between Joaquim Silva and Drakkar Klose has been reportedly added to UFC 301. MMA event airs live from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4.

Brazilian Joaquim Silva (13-4) was in action last December in Austin, where he scored a unanimous decision against Clay Guida. With the victory, the 34-year-old native of Anapolis, Goias rebounded from the defeat by TKO against Arman Tsarukyan last June in Las Vegas.

American Drakkar Klose (14-2-1) is riding a three-fight winning streak. Last December at the same event in Austin, the Kalamazoo, Michigan native defeated Joe Solecki via first-round slam KO. In 2022, the 35-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Rafa Garcia and TKO’d Brandon Jenkins in the second round.

The contest was originally announced via a post on X by “IridiumSportsAgency”. Once confirmed, the official fight announcement is expected to be made by the promotion.

With the addition of Silva vs Klose, the UFC 301 lineup currently looks as the following: