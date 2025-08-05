Jimmy Crute vs Ivan Erslan among bouts added to UFC Perth

The light heavyweight bout between Jimmy Crute and Ivan Erslan has been added to UFC Fight Night, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on September 27 (ET). Also joining the event is a lightweight contest between Tom Nolan and Evan Elder, along with another 205-pound matchup between Junior Tafa and Ibo Aslan.

Crute (13-4-2) of Australia is fresh off a first-round submission win over Marcin Prachnio in July. Erslan (14-5, 1 NC) of Croatia dropped a unanimous decision to Navajo Stirling in May, suffering his second straight defeat.

Australia’s Nolan (9-1) defeated Viacheslav Borshchev by unanimous decision in February, earning his third win in a row. Elder (10-2) of Stockton, CA, is also on a three-win streak after scoring a unanimous decision over Gauge Young in April.

Australia-based Tafa (6-4) of New Zealand is coming off a second-round submission defeat to Tuco Tokkos in July. Aslan (14-3) of Turkey picked up his second straight defeat in July, losing a unanimous decision to Billy Elekana.

The main event features a light heavyweight bout between Carlos Ulberg (12-1) of New Zealand and former title challenger Dominick Reyes (15-4) of Hesperia, CA.

The current UFC Perth lineup is as follows: