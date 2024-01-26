Subscribe
Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez joins UFC 300

11th fight announced for the historic UFC 300 card in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov

Former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade faces Marina Rodriguez in all-Brazilian matchup at UFC 300. The historic MMA event airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

After suffering three defeats in a row, Jessica Andrade (25-12) returned to winning ways last November in New York, where she stopped Mackenzie Dern in the second round. The 32-year-old of Umuarama, Parana is currently No. 4-ranked contender at 115 lbs.

No. 6 Marina Rodriguez (17-3-2) is coming off the win by TKO in the second round against Michelle Waterson-Gomez last September in Las Vegas. With the victory, the 36-year-old of Bage, Rio Grande do Sul rebounded from two defeats.

The promotion made the fight announcement today via a post on X, making it a total of 11 bouts set for the card to date. The main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be announced.

With the addition of Andrade vs Rodriguez, the current UFC 300 lineup looks as the following:

  • Weili Zhang vs. Yan Xiaonan, women’s strawweight – Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title
  • Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, lightweight – Gaethje’s BMF title
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight – UFC lightweight title eliminator
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, light heavyweight
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling, featherweight
  • Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt, bantamweight
  • Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison, women’s bantamweight
  • Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes, featherweight
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez, women’s strawweight
  • Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller, lightweight
