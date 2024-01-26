Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez joins UFC 300

Former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade faces Marina Rodriguez in all-Brazilian matchup at UFC 300. The historic MMA event airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

After suffering three defeats in a row, Jessica Andrade (25-12) returned to winning ways last November in New York, where she stopped Mackenzie Dern in the second round. The 32-year-old of Umuarama, Parana is currently No. 4-ranked contender at 115 lbs.

No. 6 Marina Rodriguez (17-3-2) is coming off the win by TKO in the second round against Michelle Waterson-Gomez last September in Las Vegas. With the victory, the 36-year-old of Bage, Rio Grande do Sul rebounded from two defeats.

The promotion made the fight announcement today via a post on X, making it a total of 11 bouts set for the card to date. The main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be announced.

With the addition of Andrade vs Rodriguez, the current UFC 300 lineup looks as the following: