Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton vs Erik Hanley rescheduled for December in Orlando

The bout between Javon “Wanna” Walton and Erik Hanley has been rescheduled for December 13 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL. The matchup serves as the co-feature on the MVP 10 fight card. The contest is scheduled for four rounds at super featherweight.

Walton of Atlanta, Georgia and Hanley of Oceanside, New York were originally expected to battle it out in September at the same venue. The fight fell off after Walton was declared “medically unfit” and removed from the card.

In his previous outing in March, Walton (1-0-1, 1 KOs) fought Joshua Torres to a majority draw. Hanley (1-1, 1 KOs) returned to winning ways in February with a third-round KO against Luis Andres Martinez.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the support of my team and fans as I got back to full health and training this past month, and I’m grateful for the chance to get back in the ring on Friday, December 13 after having to reschedule this fight,” Javon Walton said. “I’ve put in the hard work, and I’m ready to show the world the new and improved Wanna Walton.”

“Thank you to Erik Hanley, MVP, and my team for the commitment to honoring our fight agreement and making this fight happen.”

In the headliner of MVP 10, Antonio Vargas (18-1, 10 KOs) of Houston, Texas faces unbeaten Winston Guerrero (22-0, 13 KOs) of Nicaragua for the interim WBA bantamweight title. Also on the card, Gurgen Hovhannisyan (6-0, 6 KOs) of Armenia and Patrick Mailata (6-2, 3 KOs) of Samoa by way of New Zealand go head-to-head at heavyweight.