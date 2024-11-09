Subscribe
Antonio Vargas faces Winston Guerrero for interim title at MVP 10 in Orlando in Dec

Also on the MVP 10 card, Javon Walton up against Erik Hanley & Gurgen Hovhannisyan versus Patrick Mailata

By Parviz Iskenderov
Antonio Vargas is set for his next fight against Winston Guerrero at Caribe Royale Orlando
Antonio Vargas faces Winston Guerrero at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, USA on December 13, 2024 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

The bout between Antonio Vargas and Winston Guerrero is set to headline the 10th edition of Most Valuable Prospects on December 13 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds with the interim WBA bantamweight title on the line.

Houston native Antonio Vargas (18-1, 10 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for 2024. In his previous outing in February, the Kissimmee, FL-based 28-year-old eliminated Jonathan Rodriguez in seven rounds and won the WBA 118 lbs title eliminator.

Unbeaten Winston Guerrero (22-0, 13 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Daniel Olea in September and secured his second victory for the year. In July, the 24-year-old contender of Nicaragua similarly defeated Wilver Hernandez.

Also confirmed for the MVP 10 fight card, a rescheduled matchup between Javon Walton (1-0-1, 1 KOs) of Atlanta and Erik Hanley (1-1, 1 KOs) of Oceanside, New York. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at super featherweight.

Plus, LA-based Gurgen Hovhannisyan (6-0, 6 KOs) of Armenia takes on Samoan-born New Zealand-based Patrick Mailata (6-2, 3 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

The rest of MVP 10 lineup is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Parviz Iskenderov
