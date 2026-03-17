Miller vs Pero title eliminator set for April in Las Vegas

Jarrell Miller and Lenier Pero square off in a WBA heavyweight title eliminator at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 25. The winner will take a step closer to challenging for the belt currently held by Oleksandr Usyk, while Murat Gassiev holds the “regular” championship.

The event airs live on DAZN, and ticket and undercard information are expected to be confirmed shortly.

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Miller (27-1-2, 22 KOs) was scheduled to face Fabio Wardley for the interim WBA heavyweight title last June in Ipswich, England, but withdrew due to injury. The 37-year-old Brooklyn native returned to the ring in January, defeating Kingsley Ibeh by split decision in New York.

“The most exciting, the most entertaining heavyweight in the world is back in action bringing the fireworks,” said Miller. “And remember, when you step in the ring with me, there’s always a price to toupee!”

Miami-based 33-year-old Cuban southpaw Pero (13-0, 8 KOs) comes off two decision victories over Jordan Thompson and Detrailous Webster last year in Orlando.

“I respect Jarrell Miller and what he brings to the ring, but this is a big opportunity for me to keep moving forward,” said Pero. “I’ve worked my entire life for moments like this, and every fight is another step toward my goal of becoming a world champion.”

“One thing I want to let the world know is that I’m coming with everything I got. I’m staying humble, focused, and I’m ready to show the fans in Las Vegas and around the world on DAZN the best version of myself on April 25.”

Miller and Pero are scheduled to come face to face at a launch press conference on Thursday in Orlando.