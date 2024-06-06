Jared Anderson vs Martin Bakole joins Crawford-Madrimov card, Eminem to perform

The heavyweight bout between Jared Anderson and Martin Bakole has been added to the Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov undercard. The highly anticipated event takes place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 3.

Houston, Texas-based Jared Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. The 24-year-old Toledo, Ohio native defeated Ryad Merhy by unanimous decision last time out in April.

31-year-old Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time in 2024. The Kananga, Congo native stopped Carlos Takam in the fourth round last October.

The Anderson vs Bakole clash is featured on the updated fight card HE Turki Alalshikh shared via post on X.

In another post on X, Saudi Arabia’s Minister and the current Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority announced Eminem as special guest performer at Riyadh Season card. The famed hip hop artist joined undefeated three-division world champion Terence Crawford and introduced him during the ring walk for Errol Spence Jr fight in Las Vegas last September.

The lineup of action lost the fight pitting Vergil Ortiz Jr (20-0, 20 KOs) against Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs). The former world champion of Australia was forced to withdraw from the bout on medical advice. The KO artist of Grand Prairie, Texas might still fight at the event against a replacement opponent.

Headlining the show in LA on August 3, Omaha’s undisputed two-weight king Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) challenges unbeaten Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the latter’s WBA light middleweight title and the interim WBO belt on the line.