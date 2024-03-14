Grant Dawson vs Joe Solecki joins UFC 302 fight card

The lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Joe Solecki has been reportedly added to UFC 302. The fight card airs live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 1.

Grant Dawson (20-2-1) looks to get back in the win column. The 30-year-old native of Cambria, Wisconsin was stopped in the first round by Bobby Green last October, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

Joe Solecki (13-4) also targets to get back to winning ways. The Wenonah, New Jersey’s 30-year-old suffered the defeat by knockout in the first round against Drakkar Klose last December, which broke his two-win streak.

The fight was first reported by MMA Fighting. The promotion is yet to formally announce the matchup. The main event and co-main event bouts are also expected to bet set shortly.

Among the previously announced bouts, Joselyne Edwards and Ailin Perez go head to head at women’s bantamweight. Plus, Mickey Gall and Bassil Hafez square off at welterweight. With the addition of Dawson vs Solecki, the current UFC 302 lineup looks as the following: